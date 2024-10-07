Sweden to Contribute Troops, War Ships and Fighter Jets to NATO

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden plans to contribute as many as eight fighter jets to NATO’s air policing next year, in addition to warships and 600 troops that will be deployed with the alliance’s forces in Latvia.

The government in the Nordic country, the latest to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, outlined its plans for 2025 deployments at a news conference on Monday.

“This is a historic decision,” defense minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said. “For the first time as an ally, we will now contribute armed forces to NATO’s collective defense, and we are doing that with a considerable contribution.”

