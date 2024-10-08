Berlusconi Family Seeks to Sell Stake in Monza Football Club

(Bloomberg) -- The heirs of Silvio Berlusconi are looking to bring in new investors into the last football club of the empire started by their father.

The family holding firm Fininvest is in talks with several potential partners to join AC Monza, according to a statement seen by Bloomberg News. The vehicle also controls MFE-MediaForEurope NV, Italy’s main commercial broadcaster, and holds a stake in financial services provider Banca Mediolanum SpA.

“There are conversations ongoing with several possible partners, but none of them are at an advanced stage,” the statement added. Fininvest’s goal is to “find a partner to guarantee the development of the soccer club.”

Silvio Berlusconi bought historic club AC Milan in 1986 and held it for about 30 years, when he sold it to a Chinese investors, in a transaction backed by Paul Singer’s hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.

Associazione Calcio Monza was founded in 1912 and is based nearby Silvio Berlusconi’s hometown of Arcore, a dozen miles outside Milan. The four-time Italian prime minister purchased the club in 2018 and lead the squad to the top league of Italian soccer, Serie A. Monza is also home of Italy’s Formula One race.

