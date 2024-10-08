Cameroon Says President Biya Is Well Despite Long Absence

(Bloomberg) -- Cameroon has assured that its nonagenarian President is well, following his long absence from the central African country.

“The President is in good health and will be back in the country any moment from now,” Rene Emmanuel Sadi, minister of communication and government spokesman, said in a statement read on state radio broadcaster.

Paul Biya, 91, who has ruled the region’s biggest economy since 1982, has not been seen in public since early September, sparking rumors of his death.

The President had a stopover in Europe after taking part in a China-Africa Summit, Sadi said.

