Obesity Drugs Seen Costing Medicare $35 Billion Through 2034

An Eli Lilly & Co. Zepbound injection pen arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Patients, doctors and pharmacists across the US are struggling to get their hands on Eli Lilly & Co.'s powerful new obesity drug Zepbound, as demand for the weight-loss shot soars. Photographer: Shelby Knowles/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Covering anti-obesity drugs in the US Medicare program would increase federal spending by about $35 billion over nine years, according to a congressional analysis.

Expanding coverage of blockbuster weight-loss drugs from Eli Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk A/S would make 12.5 million more people on Medicare eligible for them by 2026, the long-awaited analysis from the Congressional Budget Office said Tuesday.

The CBO estimated the net cost to the federal government from 2026 to 2034. The nonpartisan office found that savings from improved health provided by the drugs wouldn’t offset the cost of the medications.

Drugmakers and advocacy groups have asked Congress to change the law that bars Medicare from paying for weight-loss treatments, a move that would expand access to therapies including Lilly’s Zepbound and Novo’s Wegovy.

