Spanish Baker Europastry Postpones IPO for Second Time This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Spanish bakery firm Europastry SA has postponed its initial public offering for a second time this year, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

The company had been weighing whether to reduce the size of its planned IPO, Bloomberg News has reported. A representative for Europastry declined to comment.

The deal had received enough orders on Sept. 27 to cover the shares offered, according to terms of the deal seen earlier by Bloomberg News. The sale at the top of the marketed range would have raised around €210 million ($235 million) from the sale of new shares and €295 million from shares sold by existing stakeholders.

Europastry would have had a market capitalization of €1.51 billion at the top of the price range, according to the terms. It was planning to list by Oct. 10.

The decision is a setback for Spain after hosting the biggest listing this year in May with Puig Brands SA’s €2.6 billion debut.

Europastry called off an earlier attempt to go public in June, blaming a bout of volatility spurred by EU parliamentary elections.

Other mid-cap companies in Europe have struggled to go public this year, including Italian sneaker maker Golden Goose SpA, which postponed its listing plans in June.

--With assistance from Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro, Bre Bradham and Macarena Muñoz.

