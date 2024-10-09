Brown University Board Rejects Students’ Anti-Israel Proposal

(Bloomberg) -- Trustees at Brown University voted to reject a proposal from a student group demanding that the university’s $7.2 billion endowment divest holdings tied to Israel.

“Brown University will not divest from 10 companies described in a student-led divestment proposal as facilitating ‘the Israeli occupation of Palestinian Territory,’” the Providence, Rhode Island-based school said in a statement on Wednesday.

Brown President Christina Paxson earlier this year promised a formal vote from the board of trustees on the condition that pro-Palestinian student demonstrators clear an encampment ahead of graduation. The Ivy League school was one of a handful that negotiated with student groups that took over parts of campuses to protest Israel’s war in Gaza after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on the Jewish state.

The divestment push had for months roiled the university’s 54-member board of trustees, which is known as Brown Corp. and is chaired by Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer of Bank of America Corp.

One trustee, Perceptive Advisors CEO Joseph Edelman, resigned in protest in September, saying the decision to hold a vote reflects a troubling stance toward rising antisemitism on campus.

