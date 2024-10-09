Dealmaker Paul Parker Joins Health VC Firm Flagship Pioneering

(Bloomberg) -- Paul Parker, a former mergers and acquisitions banker turned health-care executive, is joining Flagship Pioneering Inc., the investment firm that created Covid-vaccine maker Moderna Inc.

Parker will join Flagship as a managing partner and will be in charge of capital solutions, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News. He’ll oversee fundraising, scout out deal opportunities for the venture capital firm’s portfolio companies, and manage relationships with Flagship’s limited partners and other investors.

He most recently led strategy and corporate development at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for just shy of five years, helping the company complete its largest ever acquisition: the $17.4 billion purchase of PPD Inc. in 2021. During his tenure, Thermo Fisher also bought Olink Holding and Binding Site, among others.

Parker spent more than two decades as an investment banker, including as co-chairman of global M&A at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and as global head of M&A at Barclays Plc.

Flagship, founded and run by Noubar Afeyan, builds companies in-house, focusing on scientific ideas that can become platforms with multiple products or medicines across several disease areas. It raised $3.6 billion for various funds, according to a July press release. It has $14 billion of assets under management.

“I am consistently impressed by Flagship’s distinctive approach to company and bioplatform creation,” Parker said in the statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.