(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc said it will pay as much as $2.2 billion to resolve about 80,000 US court cases related to contamination of its Zantac reflux medication with a suspected carcinogen.

The cases represent about 93% of those against the company involving Zantac, GSK said Wednesday in a statement. Settling the cases is not an admission of liability, the company said.

