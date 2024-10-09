Point72 to Move Tokyo Office as Its Japan Footprint Expands

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management is almost doubling its office space in Tokyo as it moves to a newer skyscraper in the capital’s central financial district.

The US hedge fund will move to Otemachi One Tower early next year, according to a person familiar with the matter. The new location, near the Imperial Palace, will be nearly twice the size of its current office, the person added.

Point72, which manages $35.2 billion, opened an office in Japan in 2011 and has been based in Marunouchi Trust Tower since 2017. The Otemachi One building, co-developed by Mitsui & Co. and Mitsui Fudosan Co., opened in 2020 with UBS Group AG and Norinchukin Bank among its tenants.

A representative for Point72 declined to comment.

Japan has been drawing more interest from foreign investors as its stock and bond markets experience a resurgence, while corporate governance reforms and a weak yen have made it more attractive as an investment destination.

Hedge funds have been among financial firms boosting their Japan presence. In April 2023, Cohen said in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper that Stamford, Connecticut-based Point72 planned to increase its Japan headcount by about 20%. Another heavyweight, Citadel, is also building up its Japan office after it shuttered operations in the country during the global financial crisis.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.