Starmer Leaves Open Prospect of Raising Business Payroll Tax

(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer left open the prospect of a payroll tax hike for businesses at the upcoming UK budget, as the government seeks ways to plug a £22 billion ($28.8 billion) hole it says it inherited in the public finances.

During the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament, Starmer was asked by opposition leader Rishi Sunak whether Labour’s pre-election pledge not to raise national insurance — a payroll tax paid by both workers and firms — also covered NI payments by businesses. He gave the government’s usual answer about not setting out details ahead of the Oct. 30 budget, but also pointedly said the Labour manifesto referred to “not raising tax on working people.”

That was widely interpreted as an indication the government is considering raising the portion of national insurance paid by firms rather than employees, and the issue dominated the regular briefing with Starmer’s press team on Wednesday. Spokesman Dave Pares repeatedly echoed the prime minister’s reference to Labour’s tax promise being about “working people.”

The comments come as Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves prepares for a make-or-break budget statement, in which she’s expected to reveal a package of tax hikes and spending cuts to address the tricky fiscal inheritance left by the previous Conservative administration.

Leaving the door open on national insurance rates will likely alarm businesses, with Reeves already facing warnings from firms and the ultra-wealthy that increasing their tax burden will deter investment and hamper growth.

“To get growth and tackle economic inactivity, they must cut taxes on employers, not raise them,” said Craig Beaumont, executive director at the Federation of Small Businesses lobby group. “The number of employers reporting higher employment costs as the number one barrier to growth is now at a record high.”

One potential option for the Treasury, which has been mooted by former pensions minister Steve Webb, would be to charge national insurance on pension contributions by employers.

Under the current system, money paid by employers into staff pensions is not subject to the 13.8% rate of employer national insurance. If that were reversed, the move could raise around £16 billion per year, according to a report by LCP, a consultancy that advises on pensions, investment and insurance.

Shadow chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who Reeves has accused of causing the fiscal hole including by cutting national insurance while the Conservatives were in office, accused Labour of preparing to break its manifesto promises.

“Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves should have had the courage and conviction to be honest about the tax and borrowing plans they always planned,” Hunt said.

(Updates with comment from business lobby group in sixth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.