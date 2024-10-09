Turkey Blocks Access to Discord Over Child Safety Concerns

The Discord website on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Elon Musks purchase of Twitter Inc. is sending some users searching for alternative platforms - with mixed success. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey blocked the social media platform Discord after a court cited concerns over its use by groups involved in child abuse, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said.

The ban followed posts on the platform praising a young man who killed two young women earlier this month. The incident sparked outrage across social media in the country and renewed calls for stricter regulation.

Turkey has a history of swiftly restricting access to websites, previously blocking platforms like X, YouTube, and Facebook. In August, the gaming platform Roblox was also blocked due to child safety concerns.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said earlier this week that the government doesn’t aim to be overly restrictive but will “use every authority necessary to protect our young people.”

Discord, which is popular among gamers and younger users, wasn’t immediately available for comment. The restriction follows a similar move by Russia this week, as governments worldwide increase scrutiny of digital platforms over safety concerns.

