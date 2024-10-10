Brookfield Makes £557 Million Tritax Eurobox Bid, Topping Segro

240320, Landvetter. DB Schenker at next to the Landvetter airport near Gothenburg, Sweden. Photo: Nora Lorek

(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Corp. edged ahead of Segro Plc in the battle to buy warehouse landlord Tritax EuroBox Plc with a recommended cash offer that values the company at £557 million ($729 million).

Funds managed by Brookfield have offered 69 pence a share in cash for the company, representing roughly a 6% premium to the implied value of Segro’s previously recommended all-share offer, according to a statement Thursday. The offer price implies an enterprise value for Tritax EuroBox of £1.1 billion, it said.

Shares of Tritax Eurobox gained as much as 4.2% to 72 pence in early London trading on Wednesday.

A relative dearth of new development, rising rents and the prospect of further rate cuts have raised expectations that warehouse values could bounce back after the sharp correction that started in 2022. At the same time a push for scale has led to a slew of consolidation among publicly traded property companies.

Many smaller vehicles like Tritax EuroBox have consistently traded at a discount to their reported net asset values despite investing in sought-after sectors and therefore limiting their ability to raise further capital. That’s encouraged private equity firms including Blackstone Inc. and Brookfield to launch a series of take-private deals for warehouse owners.

“The Tritax EuroBox board has engaged with both Brookfield and Segro since receipt of Brookfield’s latest proposal and has considered the terms proposed by each bidder carefully, noting the scope for the implied value of the Segro offer to increase or decrease between now and completion, as compared to a fixed cash amount from Brookfield,” Tritax said in a statement.

Following Brookfield’s bid, Tritax EuroBox’s board has withdrawn its support of Segro’s offer and adjourned a planned shareholder meeting.

