Comcast’s CEO Roberts Finds the Bright Side of Cord-Cutting

(Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts said his company is prepared for more cord-cutting by cable customers, and will benefit from offering broadband subscriptions and NBA games online.

Roberts voiced optimism for the media and entertainment industry, despite these recent challenges. At the Bloomberg Screentime conference Thursday, he said Comcast is focused on giving consumers options.

“If the consumer wants to cut it, yes, that will hurt some parts of our company,” he said. “But other parts of our company are going to succeed.”

The National Basketball Association announced in July new long-term TV contracts with Walt Disney Co., Comcast and Amazon.com Inc. The contracts start in the fall of next year.

Comcast, a top cable provider and owner of NBCUniversal, has the largest package with 100 games during the regular season. Roberts said on Thursday that the NBA will be a big driver for the company’s Peacock streaming service.

“It is relevant to a really growing, diverse young audience,” he said, noting it fits in with the company’s broader package of sports rights, which include Sunday Night Football and the Olympics.

“Hopefully it’ll be a 20-, 30-year relationship or long, long after I’m gone,” he said of the NBA deal.

He also said the company’s Florida theme parks will reopen on Friday after Hurricane Milton.

