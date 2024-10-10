Covid-Shot Maker Goes Bankrupt After Trailing Pfizer, Moderna

Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines for children at a Salvation Army vaccination clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11-year-old are a third of the dose that adults receive. Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Gritstone Bio Inc., a vaccine developer that once touted its ability to make a next-generation Covid-19 shot, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware Thursday.

The San Francisco-based biotechnology company has liabilities between $100 million and $500 million with estimated assets in the same range, according to court papers. The Nasdaq-listed firm is in talks with a party to make a stalking horse bid — one that sets the bar for any better offers — or act as a plan sponsor, according to a statement.

Gritstone plans to present an agreement to the court as early as next week. It also intends to keep operating as usual and plans to keep advancing its clinical development programs during the financial restructuring process, the company said in a statement.

The company was one of a slew of firms racing to develop vaccines during the pandemic. The stock’s market value topped $1 billion in 2021 but saw its value slashed in half just a year later as Moderna Inc. along with the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE partnership dominated the market for shots to quell the pandemic.

Gritstone saw a brief resurgence in 2023 after the firm won a US government contract for as much as $433 million to conduct a trial of its next-generation Covid-19 vaccine. The company was sued in June over allegations that it misled investors about its ability to launch a large vaccine trial following study delays. The stock has slumped more than 90% this year.

The case is Gritstone bio, Inc., number 24-12305, in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware

