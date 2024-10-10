European Stocks Edge Higher Ahead of US Data; GSK Shares Jump

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose on Thursday as investors awaited key US inflation data, with the healthcare sector leading gains after GSK Plc shares surged.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 0.2% by 8:15 a.m. in London. GSK was the biggest gainer after it said it will pay as much as $2.2 billion to resolve US court cases related to it Zantac medication. Banks also outperformed, while the technology sector lagged.

Among other individual movers, shares in Italy’s BPER Banca SpA jumped after giving new targets for earnings and dividends, while Deutsche Telekom AG shares rose after the German company announced a share buyback program of as much as €2 billion ($2.2 billion) for 2025. Energy firm Repsol SA slipped after giving a disappointing trading update.

Still, gains were muted as investors weighed multiple risks. Worries over escalating tensions in the Middle East have weighed on stocks recently, while uncertainty over further Chinese stimulus has curbed a rally in sectors most-exposed to the country. Investors are also bracing themselves for the third-quarter earnings season.

“There is a lot of risk in front of us,” Mabrouk Chetouane, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers, said by phone. “The global picture is not extremely positive, it’s a bit gloomy, and I think the market is really in a wait-and-see mode.”

The Stoxx 600 benchmark has fallen 1.4% since reaching a record high at the end of September, and is slightly negative so far this month. Traders will be keeping an eye on the release of US inflation data due later in the day for clues as to the path ahead for interest rate cuts.

--With assistance from Michael Msika.

