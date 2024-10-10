Fed’s Barkin Says Inflation Still Headed in ‘Right Direction’

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin expressed optimism about inflation’s progress, but said the fight wasn’t over, citing potential risks that could stoke price pressures.

“We’re definitely headed in the right direction,” Barkin said Thursday at an event in Norfolk, Va. hosted by the Virginia Maritime Association. “I wouldn’t declare victory on it,” he added.

Asked about factors that could cause inflation to be sticky, Barkin cited conflicts in the Middle East and a possible rise in housing demand that could outstrip supply as the Fed lowers interest rates.

Still, he added, “I don’t want the number of things that could happen to stall our progress on inflation to fuzz up the fact that we actually have made a lot of progress.”

Recent data has painted a picture of a resilient economy with price pressures easing overall. Fresh figures released earlier Thursday, though, showed underlying inflation rose more than forecast in September. Barkin said he was still studying the newly released data, but said some aspects of the report, such as a monthly slowdown in shelter costs, were encouraging.

That data also followed stronger-than-expected employment for September, when brisk hiring caused the unemployment rate to fall. That tamed fears the Fed had been slow to address potential risks to the labor market, which had cooled in recent months but remained solid overall.

In an interview following the event, Barkin said he saw the jobs report as reflecting a landscape where wage growth is cooling but employers are loathe to lay workers off.

“What I saw in the jobs report confirms what I’m hearing,” he said. “We’re in a low hiring, low firing environment.”

Barkin added that solid wage growth during the pandemic recovery has been accompanied by productivity gains. That means “unit labor costs are not driving inflationary pressures,” he said.

Barkin voted in favor of the Fed’s interest-rate cut last month, when officials lowered their key policy rate by a half percentage point to a range of 4.75-5%. Barkin described that move as “a recalibration toward a somewhat less restrictive stance” of policy.

“I didn’t have a lot of heartburn about whether you got there in three steps or four steps or two and then one,” Barkin said. “There’s lots of different ways to skin that cat.”

Fed officials will issue their next interest-rate decision following a meeting on Nov. 6-7. Investors have pulled back bets policymakers will opt for another large cut at that gathering, according to futures markets, and now expect roughly a quarter-point reduction.

Investors expect an additional half-point in cuts by the end of 2024, in line with the median estimate from Fed officials in projections released in September.

