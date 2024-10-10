Howden Alleged to Have Poached Insurance Rival’s Team in UK Suit

People walk towards Goldman Sachs in New York, US, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- One of the UK’s top insurers is accused of using a team of “recruiting sergeants” to poach talent from a rival that led to mass resignations in Brazil and London.

Aon UK Ltd. sued Howden Group Holdings Ltd. in the UK claiming it swept a dozen employees, including some of Aon’s most senior staff last year. Howden used the hiring of senior executives to lure other employees, obtain confidential information and later solicited Aon’s clients, according to Aon’s lawyers.

“Aon’s claim is that Howden UK’s recruitment operations in 2023 were grossly unlawful,” they said in filings for a court hearing on Thursday. “The unlawful recruitment has caused and will cause loss in London, Brazil and elsewhere.”

Howden’s lawyers asked a London judge to halt or throw out parts of the claim because the case relates to recruitment in Latin America so should be scrutinized by Brazilian courts.

London courts have often hosted finance industry quarrels over poaching of staff reflecting the clamor for talent and competition to get ahead. Companies have gone to extreme lengths to protect themselves against poaching and guard valuable information about business and clients.

“Howden companies have a track record of arranging unlawful team moves” Aon’s lawyers said in court filings.

Aon is seeking compensation for the losses and is also investigating another 2023 team move to Howden from its marine and construction team, its lawyer said.

Spokespeople for Aon and Howden did not immediately respond to emails for further comment. Howden is yet file its defense in the case, according to the court file system.

