Indivior Cuts Outlook Again as Rival Opioid Drug Eats Into Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Indivior Plc plunged after lowering its sales guidance for the year again due to increasing competition to treat opioid addiction.

The British drugmaker said Thursday it now expects Sublocade’s net revenue for the year to be between $725 million and $745 million. The company was previously aiming for as much as $805 million, a target that had already been pared back.

Faster adoption of Swedish drugmaker Camurus AB’s rival opioid-dependency treatment Brixadi has put Sublocade sales under pressure, Morgan Stanley analyst Thibault Boutherin said in a note to clients.

The early adoption of the rival drug has been faster than expected, Indivior’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Crossley said in a statement.

Indivior shares tumbled as much as 22% in London — the largest intraday drop in three months — to their lowest level in more than three-and-a-half years. The company has now lost nearly half its market value this year.

The London and New York-listed company no longer expects to hit its goal of a $1 billion net revenue run rate for Sublocade by the end of next year.

Indivior now expects overall net revenue of between $1.13 billion and $1.17 billion for the full year, lower than its earlier target of as much as $1.22 billion.

“We believe that the extent of the guidance cut is larger than investors expected,” Boutherin wrote.

