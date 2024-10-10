ION’s Analytics Unit CEO Jody Drulard Has Left the Company

(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of ION Group’s Analytics unit has left the company, the latest in a series of management changes in the fintech group founded by the Italian tycoon Andrea Pignataro.

Jody Drulard left ION Analytics at the end of September, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named because they can’t talk about it. Drulard helped steer the company’s push toward data-driven solutions before ION changed strategy in a bid to work more closely with customers and refine the balance between data, content and workflow, they said.

There is no immediate replacement lined up for the CEO position, the people said. A representative for ION declined to comment. Drulard wasn’t immediately available for comment.

ION Analytics is the data and market intelligence arm of the fintech group, and includes products such as Mergermarket, Debtwire, Dealogic and Infralogic. The unit has over $2.5 billion of debt. Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, competes with ION in providing financial software and data.

Drulard’s departure comes five years after ION took over data and market intelligence company Acuris and combined it with Dealogic, which it had bought in 2017. Drulard was the chief product officer for Dealogic ahead of its own acquisition by ION. In recent years, at least four other senior executives and numerous managers from companies taken over by ION have left, Bloomberg previously reported.

