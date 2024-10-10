Israel Defense Firm Elbit Target of Sweden Shooting, Police Say

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems’ Swedish subsidiary was the target of a shooting Thursday morning.

A suspected explosive device was also found on the site in Gothenburg, a city on the Nordic country’s west coast, which houses the unit’s head office, according to a statement from the police.

Elbit, a large contractor to the Israeli army, saw its Swedish office targeted in June when a live explosive device was found in the area, the police then said, while in December 2023 the same office was defaced with graffiti reading “weapons kill kids,” Swedish Television reported.

One person, under the age of 15, has been detained in connection with the shooting the police said at a news conference. The Swedish Police’s bomb unit was also on site to investigate the suspected explosive device.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.