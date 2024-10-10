Manhattan Developer Plans to Convert Archdiocese Office to Apartments

(Bloomberg) -- Manhattan-based developer Vanbarton Group is planning to transform the Archdiocese of New York’s headquarters building into rental housing.

Vanbarton has agreed to purchase the property at 1011 First Ave. in Manhattan from the archdiocese for more than $100 million, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named discussing private details.

The deal follows Vanbarton’s agreement to buy a lower Manhattan office building, at 77 Water St., with plans to convert it to apartments.

A Vanbarton spokesperson declined to comment. A representative for the archdiocese didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. CBRE Group Inc.’s Doug Middleton advised the archdiocese. A representative for the brokerage declined to comment.

Earlier this year, the Catholic archdiocese said it signed a lease to consolidate its offices at 488 Madison Ave., closer to St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Its headquarters has been located for decades at 1011 First Ave., a 20-story tower between 55th and 56th streets.

Office-to-residential conversions have been picking up in Manhattan, as older buildings have struggled to attract tenants since the pandemic. At the same time, demand for rental housing remains high.

Deals so far have been concentrated downtown, an area left with gaping vacancies as the financial industry shifted from Wall Street to Midtown. Silverstein Properties and Metro Loft just began leasing their conversion of a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. office building in the financial district. Nearby, Metro Loft and GFP Real Estate are transforming an old JPMorgan Chase & Co. outpost into more than a thousand units.

