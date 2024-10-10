Marburg’s Global Risk Almost Eliminated by Rwanda’s Quick Response

(Bloomberg) -- The risk of international spread from Rwanda of the highly virulent Marburg disease is almost zero as the East African nation’s quick and highly co-ordinated response has brought its first-ever outbreak under control.

“We are expecting to see Rwanda out of this outbreak very soon,” Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Director-General Jean Kaseya said in a briefing Thursday. He outlined how rapid isolation of people displaying symptoms of the illness, that can cause hemorrhagic fever, and rigorous contact tracing has enabled this.

Regionally, the agency is reinforcing its capacities to detect various diseases early, he said. Rwanda has conducted almost 3,000 Marburg tests.

There’s been 58 confirmed cases in Rwanda, making it one of the largest Marburg outbreaks. The disease has killed 13 people in the less than two weeks since the country’s first case was reported. That brings the case fatality rate to 22%, about a quarter of what’s been recorded in other Marburg outbreaks.

An experimental vaccine for the Ebola-like infection has been given to more than 200 people in the three days since its rollout began, Sabin Nsanzimana, Rwanda’s health minister, said in the same briefing. The initial shipment of 700 doses is being administered to healthcare workers and contacts of people who have tested positive for the virus.

While there is no approved cure for Marburg virus disease, Rwanda is trying different therapeutics. Remdesivir, an antiviral medication that was tested during the 2018 Ebola outbreak in the Congo, is being supplied by Gilead Sciences Inc. for emergency use under compassionate-care conditions.

Despite Rwanda’s success in limiting the spread of the disease to other countries, the US CDC earlier this week urged Americans to reconsider nonessential travel to Rwanda and said it will soon begin screening travelers who have recently been there.

“Reporting should be encouraged because it’s helpful to everyone,” said Nsanzimana. So if being transparent results in travel bans “it’s not a good way to respond to outbreaks,” he said.

