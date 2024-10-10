Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says ‘It’s a Great Stock-Picking Market’

(Bloomberg) -- After a furious stock-market rally since last year, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson says there’s still plenty of upside for investors who can discern the winners and losers.

“It’s a great stock-picking market right now,” the bank’s chief US equity strategist said Thursday in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

Wilson spoke as traders brace for third-quarter earnings season — set to kick off Friday with big banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. announcing results — while absorbing a host of macroeconomic headwinds, from tension in the Middle East to sticky US inflation.

While normally that sort of backdrop would boost correlations and make stocks move more in sync, that’s not happening this time around. A gauge of implied correlations in S&P 500 Index companies in the next month is hovering at 0.19, a hair below where it was at the start of the last reporting cycle. A reading of 1 means securities are moving in tandem.

The S&P 500 fell slightly on Thursday as US data showed hotter-than-expected inflation and a cooling labor market. On Wednesday, the gauge set a closing record high. It’s up about 21% this year, buoyed by optimism around Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts and the resilience of the US economy.

Late Stage

While Wilson has abandoned his big, bearish forecasts from prior years, he maintains that the market is in the late stage of its current cycle and that equities are missing a major growth catalyst that can propel them to larger gains from here.

“We need either rates to come down in a more meaningful way to jumpstart the recovery, or we need a re—acceleration from a new source of growth, and we don’t have that right now,” he said. “So instead of having the rising tide, the market is looking for individual themes,” whether it be artificial intelligence or GLP-1 drugs, which he says are temporary catalysts.

As such, he says it’s a good time to be selective and seek out companies with upward earnings revisions, which can largely be found in the quality-cyclical trade. For large-cap growth stocks, he says earnings revision factors are starting to fade. Wilson earlier this week lifted his outlook for so-called cyclical stocks relative to their safer, defensive peers following blowout payrolls data on Friday.

Bank of America Corp. delivered a similar message this week. The bank’s strategists said the upcoming earnings season would be a “stock picker’s paradise,” with the options market pricing in the biggest post-earnings implied move at the single-stock level in its data history since 2021, while S&P 500 volatility on the index level remains relatively steady.

--With assistance from Elena Popina, Jonathan Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz and Annmarie Hordern.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.