Pfizer’s Former CEO Won’t Be Involved in Starboard Value Effort

Ian Read, chairman and chief executive officer of Pfizer Inc., listens during a Bloomberg Live panel discussion in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The event is titled The Future of Health Care: Unlocking & Supporting Value.

(Bloomberg) -- Former Pfizer Inc. executives Ian Read and Frank D’Amelio have decided “not to be involved” in Starboard Value’s activist campaign against the drug company, according to statement released on their behalf late Wednesday.

Read, an ex-chief executive officer of the company, and D’Amelio, a former chief financial officer, said they are “fully supportive” of Pfizer’s current CEO Albert Bourla, his senior management and the board of directors.

The statement came from Guggenheim Securities, which has been for years been an investment advisor for Pfizer.

“We are confident that over time they will deliver shareholder value,” the statement said, in reference to current management.

Representatives for Starboard and Pfizer didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment outside of normal business hours.

Activist investor Starboard has taken a stake of about $1 billion in Pfizer and is seeking to spur a turnaround of the struggling pharmaceuticals giant, Bloomberg reported in recent days, citing a person familiar with the matter. They had expressed interested in helping with the effort, according to the person.

--With assistance from Crystal Tse.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.