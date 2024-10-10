Sequoia Invests in German Weaponized Drone Startup Stark Defense

(Bloomberg) -- US venture capital firm Sequoia Capital invested in a German startup developing autonomous attack drones, according to people familiar with the situation.

Sequoia invested €14 million ($15 million) in a Series A round for the Munich-based firm Stark Defense, valuing it at around €90 million, people with knowledge of the funding said, asking not to be identified because the information is not public.

Stark’s founder, Florian Seibel — a drone veteran who also runs the German drone maker Quantum Systems — declined to comment. Sequoia Capital also declined to comment.

A new generation of tech firms seeking to disrupt the traditional defense industry has emerged since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization last year launched its inaugural tech fund to invest in startups in defense, cybersecurity and related areas at a time of rapid innovation on the battlefield.

Seibel’s Quantum Systems produces surveillance and reconnaissance drones. It counts billionaire Peter Thiel and Airbus Ventures among its investors.

Quantum raised money from investors including Porsche SE and UK-based Notion Capital in September and expects more than €100 million in revenue this fiscal year. Following last month’s round, the company was valued at around €500 million, according to documents Bloomberg reviewed.

Seibel announced the creation of Stark, which is developing loitering munitions that can remain in an area until they identify and attack a target, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in February.

VCs invested $34.9 billion in defense tech globally in 2023, about $900 million less than the previous year, according to PitchBook data.

Funds like General Catalyst and Andreessen Horowitz have also invested in startups that are trying to modernize militaries using software, drones and autonomous weaponry.

To date, Sequoia has announced two deals in the sector, both in California. Last year, the firm backed Mach Industries, a startup building cruise missiles. In May, Sequoia invested in Neros, an autonomous drone developer. Both investments involved Shaun Maguire, a Sequoia partner in California who previously consulted for the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA.

