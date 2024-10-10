Snoop Dogg Says New Dr. Dre-Produced Album Could Lead to Tour

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 22: Snoop Dogg attends Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Snoop Dogg said the new album he’s releasing features collaborations with artists including Sting and Jelly Roll and could lead to a major concert tour.

“I’m able to go on tour just because of the catalog that I have, but this new record, Missionary, is going to put me in a position to probably have that final big stadium tour,” Snoop said Wednesday at the Bloomberg Screentime conference.

The album was produced by Dr. Dre, a collaboration that harks back to 1993’s Doggystyle, the record that made Snoop a star and a mainstay of the West Coast rap scene.

“You discovered me,” Snoop said, speaking of the man he considers a big brother. “You created this diamond. So I’m gonna allow you to shine it one more time.”

The 52-year-old rapper, whose given name is Calvin Broadus Jr., has been enjoying a career resurgence, thanks in part to a halftime performance at the 2022 Super Bowl and his work as a correspondent for NBC at the Summer Olympics this year.

Snoop has parlayed his music fame into acting roles and businesses, such as a line of cannabis products and the acquisition of Death Row Records, a business that employs about 35 people.

Snoop believes the music industry is poised for a creative renaissance after growing stale.

“The whole music industry is about to reset itself,” he said. “It usually happens like that. You know, repetition, repetition, breakthrough, originality.”

The Screentime conference continues Thursday with speakers including Comcast Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts and Bela Bajaria, chief content officer at Netflix Inc.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.