Sony’s Stringer Likens $400 Million Pink Floyd Deal to Picasso

(Bloomberg) -- Sony Music Group Chairman Rob Stringer confirmed his company’s recent purchase of Pink Floyd’s music, calling the catalog of the British band and other vintage stars priceless.

“There is no price as far as I’m concerned, for Pink Floyd,” Stringer said in an interview at Bloomberg’s Screentime conference in Los Angeles on Thursday. “What price is a Picasso?”

Stringer oversees one of the largest record labels and music publishers in the world, representing artists from Billy Joel to Doja Cat. He’s led major acquisitions, including the catalogs of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan.

In the past few weeks, it’s been reported that Sony agreed to buy the assets of two vintage British rock bands: the Queen catalog for more than $1 billion and the master recordings and likeness rights of Pink Floyd for $400 million.

Stringer said the music will have a long life in the digital age, on streaming services but also for use in movies, Broadway shows and other artistic endeavors.

“So they felt like good fits and quite frankly, I didn’t want any of those artists to go anywhere else,” he said. “Bruce Springsteen’s been on Columbia his whole career.”

The British-born executive started his career at CBS Records, before climbing the ladder at Columbia. He was named CEO of Sony Music in 2017, and to his present position two years later.

Stringer said he’s somewhat concerned by streaming services that sometimes deprive listeners of their ability to discover songs because they rely heavily on algorithms for recommendations.

“An algorithm tells you want you want, not what you might like,” Stringer said.

He said streaming services once rejected Harry Styles’ first solo single, Sign of the Times, for playlists because it was six minutes long. It’s since been streamed 1.5 billion times on Spotify.

