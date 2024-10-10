South Korea’s Han Kang Awarded 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean author Han Kang was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.”

Kang will receive the 11 million-krona ($1.1 million) award, the Swedish Academy said in a statement on Thursday.

Last year’s prize was given to Norway’s Jon Fosse “for his innovative plays and prose” which explore themes of spirituality, language and the sensory world, often with a philosophical bent.

Notable laureates in the field include Pablo Neruda, who was awarded in 1971 for his poetry with “an elemental force,” John Steinbeck in 1962 “for his realistic and imaginative writings, combining as they do sympathetic humor and keen social perception.” Songwriter Bob Dylan received the accolade in 2016 for “having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

In recent years, the academy has alternated between men and women in awarding the prize, with some notable female laureates including France’s Annie Ernaux, US’s Louise Glueck and Poland’s Olga Tokarczuk.

Annual prizes for achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and peace were established in the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor of dynamite, who died in 1896. A prize in economic sciences was added by Sweden’s central bank in 1968.

The laureates are announced through Oct. 14 in Stockholm, with the exception of the peace prize, whose recipients are selected by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.