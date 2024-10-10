Swiss Firms Have Big Flaws in Sustainability Reports, Ethos Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Ethos Foundation said it has identified a pattern of major shortcomings in the sustainability reports of Swiss companies, and called for stronger regulation to improve practices in the area.

The foundation, which acts as a proxy adviser for pension funds and other investors, analyzed the sustainability reports and objectives of 140 companies listed in Switzerland which have been required to prepare such a report and submit it for shareholder approval for the first time in 2024.

The reports often lacked independent verification, ambitious targets or key information, Ethos said. And only half of the reporting companies published a sustainability report that was prepared in accordance with an internationally recognized standard.

“Ethos therefore supports the Federal Council’s proposal to strengthen the Swiss regulation on the preparation of sustainability reports,” the proxy adviser said.

In the study, Ethos also hit back against against the increasing salaries of Swiss executives, in particular the 14.5 million Swiss francs earned by UBS Group AG Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti in 2023, which made him the highest-paid CEO of a listed company in Switzerland.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.