TD shares down after reports it's nearing settlement with U.S. regulators

By The Canadian Press
Brian Madden, CIO of First Avenue Investment Counsel, breaks down the slump in TD stock as the bank faces billions of dollars in penalties.

TORONTO — Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank were down in early trading following reports the bank is nearing a settlement with U.S. regulators regarding failures of its anti-money laundering safeguards.

Multiple media reports said the bank will pay billions in financial penalties as well as face non-financial sanctions that will put limits on its growth in the U.S.

TD has said it will hold a conference call later today, but did not offer details regarding what the call would be about.

The Canadian bank has been working to resolve investigations into failures in its anti-money laundering program in the U.S.

The probes have been a major overhang for the bank and helped scuttle its proposed US$13.4-billion acquisition of U.S. bank First Horizon Corp.

TD shares were down $5.78, or about 6.6 per cent, at $81.33 by late morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.

