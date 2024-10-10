Zambia Reports First Mpox Case as Infections Across Africa Mount

Health workers tour the treatment rooms at the Munigi mpox treatment center in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. The absence of shots and challenges in understanding the spread of the disease in the central African country underscore how hold-ups on the ground, a lack of international coordination and funding problems have hampered a swift response.

(Bloomberg) -- Zambia’s Health Ministry confirmed the country’s first diagnosis of Mpox on Thursday as cases in other parts of Africa mount.

The patient was a 32-year old male who had traveled from Tanzania to Zambia, according to a statement from the ministry.

Mpox has been endemic to central and west Africa for decades. But this year’s outbreak that began in eastern Congo has raised concerns because of the apparent spread of a new strain though sexual and close physical contact, leading to the infection and death of hundreds of children.

So far this year, over 34,000 suspected cases of the disease have been reported across Africa, more than triple the number recorded at the same time in 2023. As many as 95% of the cases are in Congo and Burundi.

About 5.9 million mpox vaccines have been pledged to Africa. An immunization campaign started in Congo on Oct. 5.

