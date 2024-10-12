Vice President Harris Is in ‘Excellent Health,’ Physician Says

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris released a medical statement from her doctor saying she’s in “excellent health,” seeking to demonstrate an advantage over older rival Donald Trump ahead of November’s election.

Harris “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” her physician, Joshua R. Simmons, said in the statement, which offered detailed information on her blood pressure, blood work and seasonal allergies.

The 59-year-old Harris eats a “very healthy diet” and maintains a healthy, active lifestyle, according to the statement. Her most recent physical exam in April was “unremarkable,” Simmons added.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.