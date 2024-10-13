Hezbollah Drone Attack in Israel Injures 67, Channel 12 Says

Emergency services personnel at the scene of the Hezbollah drone strike on Sunday in Binyamina, Israel.

(Bloomberg) -- Some 67 people were injured in a drone attack in Israel, including four who were in critical condition, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

The attack, for which Hezbollah claimed responsibility via its Telegram account, occurred near the city of Binyamina, south of Haifa.

The Israel Defense Forces are investigating why no sirens were activated prior to the attack and why the drone wasn’t intercepted, Haaretz reported, without saying where it got the information.

Hezbollah said the attack targeted an Israeli military training camp near Binyamina.

Following the explosion, the military said the Israel Air Force had intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle that was launched from Lebanon toward the ocean.

