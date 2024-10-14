Chip Gear Maker ASMPT Says It Gets Privatization Offer

An example of a processed Fab 11 wafer fab at Nexperia Newport semiconductor plant in Newport, U.K. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Chip equipment maker ASMPT Ltd. is in early stage discussions over an offer to take it private.

Hong Kong-based ASMPT’s board has received a “preliminary non-binding approach from an independent third party in relation to a possible privatization,” it said in a Monday filing responding to media reports.

KKR & Co. is considering a takeover bid for the roughly $5 billion ASMPT Ltd., Bloomberg News reported earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter. ASMPT, which has about 11,000 employees, has received acquisition offers in the past.

ASM International NV, which holds a roughly 25% stake in the company, separately said it had taken note of the development.

The Dutch semiconductor gear maker ASM International’s shares rose as much as 1.8% to €585.50 apiece in Amsterdam. ASMPT shares earlier closed at HK$91.75, a 3% discount compared to it’s last undisturbed close on Sept. 30.

