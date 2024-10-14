GSK Says Potential Blockbuster Helps Treat Common Nasal Disease

(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc’s experimental drug to treat a common inflammatory nasal condition showed positive results in two late-stage trials in a boost for the UK drugmaker’s pipeline.

Depemokimab helped reduce nasal obstruction and polyp size for patients who have chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, a common condition that GSK said affects up to 4% of the population. Of those patients, around 40% have uncontrolled disease, the drugmaker said in a statement Monday.

Shares of GSK rose slightly in early trading. The stock is up 2.3% since the start of the year.

Depemokimab is seen a key part of GSK’s growth in the next few years, with the company hoping to launch the drug for use with several medical conditions between 2026 and 2027. It sees depemokimab generating sales of up to £3 billion ($3.9 billion) a year.

The drug is an ultra-long acting injection that can be given to patients every six months. Depemokimab has also shown it can help prevent serious asthma attacks. GSK will present the full results from the trials testing the drug in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps at an upcoming scientific congress.

