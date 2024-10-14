NYC Sports Fans Get Monday Trifecta of Yankees, Mets and Jets

Harrison Bader celebrates on the field after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field in New York City on Oct. 9.

(Bloomberg) -- For fans who love to watch New York sports teams, Monday is a trifecta.

Major League Baseball’s Yankees and Mets will be playing in their respective League Championship Series on the same day the Jets will host a key Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills. It will be the first time in 18 years that the Mets and Yankees have played on the same day in the postseason.

It’s possible, but not likely, that all three games could be competing for television viewers at the same time.

The Mets will kick things off at 4:08 p.m. New York time in Game 2 of their series against Shohei Ohtani and the host Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets were beaten 9-0 in the opening game on Sunday as LA pitchers held them to three hits. The game will be televised on Fox.

Next up at 7:38 p.m. will be Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, with the Yankees hosting the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees, who have a record 27 World Series titles, are seeking their first since 2009. The game will be televised on TBS.

If the Yankees and Mets both win their series, the two New York teams would meet in the World Series for the first time since 2000.

Unlike the two baseball teams, the Jets will be playing a regular season game, but it comes at a pivotal moment.

Last week, owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Rob Saleh after the team’s disappointing 2-3 start. This will be the first contest with interim coach Jeff Ulbrich at the helm. For quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, a victory will mean first place in the American Football Conference East division and perhaps a turnaround to their season. The game will be televised at 8:15 p.m. on ABC and ESPN.

And if that’s not enough Big Apple sports, there’s actually a fourth game to watch. The New York Rangers will host the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden in a National Hockey League matchup at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on MSG Network and the NHL Network.

