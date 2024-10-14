Trump, Harris Pitch Economic Plans to Pennsylvania Swing Voters

(Bloomberg) -- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, held dueling campaign events in Pennsylvania on Monday as both sought to convince voters in the key battleground state that they would be the best stewards of the economy over the next four years.

Trump championed his plans to eliminate income taxes on Social Security and deregulate the energy and home construction industries as he looked to court women and independent voters in suburban Philadelphia. He argued doing so would unlock home ownership by driving down inflation and interest rates.

“You’ve been eaten alive with inflation, and all I’m doing is getting you back to even,” Trump said.

Harris, for her part, looked to boost her standing with Black male voters with a trip to Erie, where she visited a local record and coffee shop to discuss small business ownership. Harris has proposed offering a tax deduction of up to $50,000 for new small businesses, and ahead of the event, Harris proposed steps such as a new program for Black entrepreneurs and others who have faced barriers to financing that would provide 1 million loans that are fully forgivable up to $20,000 to start businesses.

The economy has taken on paramount importance in Pennsylvania — as in the nation at large. Polls show voters consistently identify the economy as their top issue, with Trump holding a persistent but narrowing edge over Harris. Both candidates in recent weeks have criss-crossed the state, seeking to assure voters they are best positioned to address the high prices that have hammered households as well as bolster job and wage growth.

Harris on Monday also vowed to support a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency, to give more support to the 20% of Black Americans who own or have owned digital assets and to work with lawmakers to legalize recreational marijuana and make sure Black men are able to take part in the expanding cannabis industry. Other proposals would build training and mentorship programs to help Black men obtain well-paying jobs.

Pennsylvania is part of the Democratic Blue Wall — a trio of battleground states that also includes Michigan and Wisconsin — that is crucial to the party retaining the White House.

Harris will take her messaging to Michigan next, meeting on Tuesday with Black entrepreneurs in Detroit at an event led by Charlamagne Tha God, the co-host of The Breakfast Club, a radio show with a large Black audience.

Democratic anxiety over Black male voters has led the campaign to ramp up its outreach — and has highlighted divisions within the party over how to best counter Trump’s message. Former President Barack Obama drew criticism from pointed remarks that suggested Black men were not “feeling the idea of having a woman as president” and coming up with reasons to justify that stance. Critics noted that Black men overwhelmingly backed President Joe Biden in 2020 and still overwhelmingly back Harris.

Still, Trump and his allies have sought to chip away at that bloc in hopes of swaying enough voters to tilt key battlegrounds despite the Republican nominee’s own record of past incendiary comments about race. A national New York Times/Siena College poll released Saturday found Harris’ support among Black likely voters to be nearly 80%. Biden in 2020 won 90% of Black voters.

Polls show the candidates are running neck-and-neck in Pennsylvania — part of a broader trend that has seen a narrow contest in the seven swing states likely to determine the outcome. For both candidates, Pennsylvania has taken on outsized importance as the battleground state with the most Electoral College votes. The campaigns have both poured money and resources into the state.

Billionaire Elon Musk, one of Trump’s most important backers, is expected to stump for him in the state through his super political action committee and joined the former president at a rally in Butler earlier this month. The super PAC founded by Musk has spent more than $77.6 million to support Trump in the election.

