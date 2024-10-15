Adidas Raises Profit Target Again Amid Demand for Retro Sneakers

(Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG raised its annual profit target for the third quarter in a row amid the sustained boom for retro sneakers like the Samba and more sales from its shrinking stockpile of Yeezy footwear.

The German sportswear company now expects to generate operating profit of around €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion), according to a statement Tuesday. That’s up from the previous forecast of around €1 billion.

Adidas also expects currency-neutral revenue to increase at about 10% in 2024, compared with a previous target of a high single-digit rate.

Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Gulden has been winning over investors with a back-to-basics focus on sports and developing new footwear and apparel. He’s hoping to close the gap with industry leader Nike, which has struggled of late.

Adidas has pledged to return to growth this year after an underwhelming 2023, when the company suffered from the canceled Yeezy partnership with the rapper and designer Ye. The company has said that momentum will likely accelerate in the second half.

