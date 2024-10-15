Applied Nutrition Seeks Up to $287 Million In London IPO

The London Stock Exchange Group Plc office atrium in the City of London.

(Bloomberg) -- Applied Nutrition is seeking to raise as much as £220 million ($287 million) in its initial public offering, in what could be one of London’s largest first-time share sales this year.

The British sports nutrition group, backed by JD Sports Fashion Plc, said the price range for the offer has been set at 136 to 160 pence per share. The offer comprises 137.4 million shares to be sold by certain shareholders of the company, it said.

At the top of the range, the share sale would value the company at £400 million, according to the statement.

London has been grappling with a dearth of first-time share sales and a string of listings defecting to New York.

Still, sentiment has begun to improve following Raspberry Pi Holdings Plc’s successful debut in June and a barrage of regulatory reforms aimed at boosting London’s appeal, broker Peel Hunt said in August.

The company is working with Deutsche Numis as sole sponsor, sole global co-ordinator and sole bookrunner on the sale, the statement shows.

