J&J Quarterly Earnings Beat Expectations, Shows Progress on Talc Liabilities

(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings, driven by surging sales of cancer medicine Darzalex, while lowering its full-year guidance to account for a medical device acquisition.

Adjusted profit was $2.42 a share, surpassing Wall Street’s estimate of $2.19, according to a statement Tuesday. Pharmaceutical sales rose almost 5%, exceeding analysts’ expectations by more than $400 million, with those of myeloma treatment Darzalex surging over 20%.

J&J is working to maintain growth as it faces the loss of exclusivity for Stelara for psoriasis. Biosimilar copies of Stelara entered the European market this summer, and US launches are expected early next year. Still, the company has been bolstered by new approvals expanding the use of its cancer and immunology medicines.

“We are pleased with the company’s overall performance,” said Joe Wolk, J&J’s chief financial officer, in an interview. “It puts us in a good position to finish the year strong.”

J&J has made progress in addressing litigation related to talc in its products, a longstanding burden on investor sentiment. In September, 83% of claimants accepted its roughly $8 billion settlement offer. In a favorable legal ruling this month, a federal bankruptcy judge in Texas said he’ll keep a J&J subsidiary handling the talc claims in his court, helping the company avoid a New Jersey appeals court that previously ruled against it.

During the quarter, J&J said it would pay up to $1.7 billion for V-Wave Ltd., which is developing an implanted device for heart failure. The company cut its adjusted 2024 earnings guidance for the year to $9.88 to $9.98 a share, down from the earlier guidance that bottomed out at $9.97 a share. The updated outlook reflects a gain of 10 cents a share for improved performance, the company said.

Last year, J&J spun off its consumer health division to create Kenvue Inc., allowing it to focus on more profitable prescription drug and medical device segments. Since then, J&J has pursued numerous acquisitions, including the $13.1 billion purchase of heart device maker Shockwave Medical and a $1.25 billion deal in May for an atopic dermatitis drug from Numab Therapeutics AG.

Although revenue from Shockwave and other acquisitions helped J&J’s medical device revenue grow almost 6%, it was slightly below estimates. Asia-Pacific sales were hurt by an ongoing doctor strike in South Korea, Wolk noted.

J&J is still seeking “smaller tuck-in deals” that offer the best value, Wolk said, though the company remains open to larger acquisitions. “We have an appetite, but it is not anything we are going to stretch for.”

