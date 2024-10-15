Keir Starmer Says Weight-Loss Drugs Can Help Boost UK Economy

Keir Starmer during a media interview outside 10 Downing Street in London, on Oct. 15. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Keir Starmer said weight-loss drugs like Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Eli Lilly and Co’s Mounjaro could help improve the UK economy and lift pressures on the country’s beleaguered National Health Service,

“These drugs could be very important for our economy and for health,” the British premier said in an interview with the BBC on Tuesday morning.

Starmer’s backing for the drugs came after his government announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly worth £279 million ($365 million) at the investment summit it hosted in London on Monday. The firm made a statement to invest in so-called gateway labs in the UK.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting told the Telegraph newspaper this week that weight-loss drugs could play a major role in boosting Britain’s lagging productivity. Obesity costs the NHS more than £11 billion a year, according to government figures.

