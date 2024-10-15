Meta Can’t Escape States’ Claims It Hooked Kids on Platforms

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. must face a lawsuit by dozens of state attorneys general alleging it knowingly contributed to a youth mental health crisis by getting kids hooked on social media.

A federal judge in California on Tuesday sided with the 34 attorneys general in allowing some of the claims over Meta’s Facebook and Instagram platforms to proceed in sprawling litigation over the harmful effects of social media.

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who issued the ruling, is overseeing hundreds of lawsuits alleging that a handful of social media companies — including Google’s YouTube, ByteDance’s TikTok and Snap, as well as Meta — have profited from addicting young people to their products and making them suffer psychological distress. Tuesday’s ruling involves only the allegations brought by the state attorneys general against Meta.

The attorneys general have alleged that despite research showing Facebook and Instagram use is associated with depression and other mental health issues, Meta won’t remove the platforms’ harmful features. They also claimed that Meta unlawfully collected data of children under 13 years old.

Meta countered that Facebook and Instagram aren’t intended to be used by children under 13. The company said other claims are barred by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which internet companies have long relied on as a shield against lawsuits over third-party content.

At a hearing in April, Rogers was skeptical of Meta’s argument for dismissal of the case. She said the alleged mental health harms blamed on the platforms are concrete.

“It costs money to have psychologists, it costs money to go to the doctor to deal with eating disorders,” Rogers said at the time. “All of that costs money. All of that is real harm.”

In her ruling, Rogers declined to dismiss claims about the company’s failure to warn about the known risks of addiction, while narrowing the scope of the case in light of Section 230.

Meta representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is People of the State of California v. Meta Platforms Inc., 4:23-cv-05448, US District Court, Northern District of California (Oakland).

