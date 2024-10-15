NFL, Jay-Z Extend Their Deal on Super Bowl Halftime Show

(Bloomberg) -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league will continue to work with Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, to produce the Super Bowl halftime show.

“It’s been a mutually positive relationship,” Goodell said of the company and its chief executive officer, Desiree Perez.

“I’m not sure either one of us really spend much time talking about contracts,” Goodell said Tuesday at the NFL owners meeting in Atlanta. “Jay is happy. Desiree Perez is happy. I’m happy, so we’re all good.”

Roc Nation and the NFL struck a deal in 2019 to “spearhead and advise on the selection of artists for the NFL’s tentpole performances,” a release said. Roc Nation also helps the league with its Inspire Change program, the league’s social justice initiative that has given out $375 million in grants.

The previous deal was valued at $25 million over five years, according to ESPN. It’s unclear how much the new one is worth and how long it will go.

When the partnership began, the league was under scrutiny from media, politicians and fans for its handling of Colin Kaepernick’s protest and players kneeling during the national anthem.

Since then, the league and Roc Nation have collaborated to have artists such as Rihanna, The Weeknd and Shakira perform at the NFL’s title game. Kendrick Lamar will take the stage at the next Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Sign up for Bloomberg’s Business of Sports newsletter for the context you need on the collision of power, money and sports, from the latest deals to the newest stakeholders. Delivered weekly.

(Adds additional quote from Goodell in the third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.