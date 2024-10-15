Platinum Equity-Backed Ingram Micro Targets $428 Million IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Ingram Micro Holding Corp. and backer Platinum Equity plan to raise as much as $427.8 million in an initial public offering as companies push to go public before next month’s US elections.

The Irvine, California-based technology company said in a filing Tuesday that 18.6 million shares will be marketed for $20 to $23 each. At the top of that range, the company would have a market value of $5.4 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The planned offering is much smaller than the $1 billion Bloomberg News reported that the company had been seeking. The implied valuation would also be well short of the expectations it could seek to to be valued at as much as $10 billion, Bloomberg News reported in May.

Ingram Micro is selling 11.6 million shares in the offering while Platinum Equity will sell seven million, the filings show. The company plans to use proceeds to help pay down a portion of its debt.

Founded in 1979, Ingram Micro offers technology, hardware and services, and its own digital platform, Ingram Micro Xvantage, the filing shows. Platinum Equity will continue to beneficially control Ingram Micro after the offering.

The company had net income of $104 million on net sales of $22.9 billion in the 26 weeks ended June 29, versus $129 million in net income on net sales of $23.1 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to its filings.

Platinum Equity agreed to acquire Ingram Micro from debt-laden Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co. in 2020 for about $7.2 billion. The private equity firm led by billionaire Tom Gores has more than $48 billion in assets under management, according to its website. It has made over 450 acquisitions to date, the website shows.

Following the Platinum Equity acquisition, Ingram Micro sold most of its commerce and lifestyle services businesses to shipping and logistics firm CMA-CGM Group at an enterprise value of $3 billion, according to a statement at the time.

The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol INGM.

