Tom Brady Gets NFL Approval to Buy Stake in Las Vegas Raiders

(Bloomberg) -- After months of tweaking the deal, NFL owners voted to approve Tom Brady and Knighthead Capital Management co-founder Tom Wagner buying a 10% stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

The deal had been in the works since May 2023, but stalled due to concerns over the valuation discount given by Raiders’ owner Mark Davis. While both Brady and Wagner are still buying at a discount, the duo have upped their offer significantly, according to people familiar with the matter.

Brady earned $332 million over the course of his 23-year career. He’ll also earn $375 million over the course of ten years from his broadcasting deal with Fox as a match-day commentator. Wagner, whose hedge fund Knighthead Capital has about $10 billion under management, last year purchased a stake in English football club Birmingham City along with Brady.

Brady is the only broadcaster who is also a part owner of an NFL club. Because of this, the league placed strict restrictions on the NFL’s all-time touchdown thrower. He isn’t permitted to attend in-person or online production meetings, cannot have access to team facilities, places or coaches. He also cannot criticize officials or other clubs.

Brady is expected to have a “significant role” in decision-making around the team, the people said. The Raiders have made the playoffs just twice in the last 14 years. The team currently sits at 2-4 and is on track to miss the playoffs again.

With NFL contracts growing larger by the year, there are multiple NFL players who could be interested in owning minority stakes of clubs. The league forbid giving players ownership stakes as part of contract last summer.

