Zimbabwe Reassigns Foreign and Higher Education Ministers

(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa re-assigned his foreign affairs and higher education ministers to new posts with immediate effect.

Frederick Shava, formerly the foreign affairs minister, was named higher education minister, Martin Rushwaya, the chief secretary to the president and cabinet, said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Shava replaces Amon Murwira, who is now foreign affairs minister.

Shava, who previously served as Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the United Nations, took over as foreign affairs minister after the death of Sibusiso Moyo from the coronavirus in 2021.

