Abbott Narrows 2024 Forecast as Medical Devices Drive Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Abbott Laboratories narrowed its full-year profit outlook as strong demand for medical devices, particularly those used by patients with diabetes, continued driving growth.
Adjusted earnings will be from $4.64 to $4.70 a share, the Abbott Park, Illinois-based company said, compared with the earlier range of $4.61 to $4.71 a share. Sales of diabetes devices rose 19% in the third quarter, as overall revenue beat estimates.
The company’s stock gained as much as 0.7% before US markets opened Wednesday. The shares rose 5.4% this year through Tuesday’s close.
Abbott’s device sales have been a bright spot as the company navigates lawsuits related to infant formula products. In July, the company was ordered by a jury to pay almost $500 million over allegations that it hid the risk that its premature infant formula causes a dangerous intestinal disease called necrotizing enterocolitis, or NEC. Abbott has disputed the alleged link between its products and the condition.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.