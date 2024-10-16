Abbott Narrows 2024 Forecast as Medical Devices Drive Growth

An Abbott Nutrition distribution center in Columbus, Ohio, US, on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Abbott Laboratories is considering pulling infant formula for premature babies off the market, Chief Executive Officer Robert Ford said, amid investor concerns about lawsuits over its safety.

(Bloomberg) -- Abbott Laboratories narrowed its full-year profit outlook as strong demand for medical devices, particularly those used by patients with diabetes, continued driving growth.

Adjusted earnings will be from $4.64 to $4.70 a share, the Abbott Park, Illinois-based company said, compared with the earlier range of $4.61 to $4.71 a share. Sales of diabetes devices rose 19% in the third quarter, as overall revenue beat estimates.

The company’s stock gained as much as 0.7% before US markets opened Wednesday. The shares rose 5.4% this year through Tuesday’s close.

Abbott’s device sales have been a bright spot as the company navigates lawsuits related to infant formula products. In July, the company was ordered by a jury to pay almost $500 million over allegations that it hid the risk that its premature infant formula causes a dangerous intestinal disease called necrotizing enterocolitis, or NEC. Abbott has disputed the alleged link between its products and the condition.

