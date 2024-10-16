ASML Questioned by Dutch Regulator After Results Release Mistake

(Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV is in talks with the Dutch market regulator about the company’s erroneous publication of its financial results a day earlier than scheduled.

Regulator AFM confirmed the discussions but said it can’t comment at this stage on whether the company will face any repercussions for the mistake. A spokesperson told Bloomberg News by phone on Wednesday that the authority is required to keep conversations with companies confidential.

ASML published weak third-quarter results on Tuesday and cut its outlook for next year, triggering a 16% decline in its share price in Amsterdam, the biggest since June 12, 1998. On Wednesday, shares fell 5.1% and ASML lost its place as Europe’s most valuable technology company to software firm SAP SE.

“We took immediate action to publish the full release when we noticed the incident and reached out to the relevant financial authorities,” ASML spokesperson Monique Mols said.

Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet apologized on an investor call for the premature publication of the release, which was expected before the market opened on Wednesday.

“This was very unfortunate,” he said, attributing the issue to a “technical error.”

