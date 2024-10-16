China Life Says Profit to Jump Up to 185% on Stock Market Rally

(Bloomberg) -- China Life Insurance Co., the nation’s largest life insurer, said profit for the first nine months of the year is expected to increase as much as 185% from a year earlier, buoyed by investment returns.

Net income is projected to reach between 101.1 billion yuan ($14.2 billion) and 108.8 billion yuan, a surge between 165% and 185% from a year earlier, the Beijing-based insurer said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange. That was due to a significant increase in investment returns amid a stock market rebound in the third quarter, it said.

