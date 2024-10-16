Global Chip Stocks Shed $420 Billion as ASML Shock Halts Rebound

(Bloomberg) -- Investors in chip stocks are facing a fresh gut check after a tepid outlook from key equipment supplier ASML Holding NV sparked a global rout in the sector.

Combined market value losses for an index of US-traded chipmakers plus the largest Asian stocks reached more than $420 billion.

The warning from Netherlands-based ASML threw cold water on the mounting rally from a summer selloff. Reduced concern over production issues with Nvidia Corp.’s newest artificial intelligence product had helped push the leading chipmaker’s stock to a fresh record just earlier this week.

ASML’s shares tumbled by the most since 1998 in Europe after the manufacturer of the world’s most advanced chipmaking machines cut its outlook on sluggishness in areas beyond AI. It lowered the top end of its guidance range for 2025 total net sales to €35 billion ($38 billion) from €40 billion.

While a weak 2025 forecast was expected from ASML given slowness in non-AI applications as well as reduced spending by Intel Corp. and other factors, “the magnitude of the correction is a negative surprise,” Atif Malik, an analyst at Citigroup Inc., wrote in a note.

Losses in Asian trading Wednesday were led by ASML peers including Tokyo Electron Ltd., which slid as much as 10%. Shares of top foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which reports results Thursday, fell as much as 3.3%.

Despite the market reaction, some investors see ASML’s woes as possibly specific to the Dutch company. AI demand remains brisk and Beijing’s efforts to revive its economy are seen helping a broader recovery.

“We believe chipmakers are strategically reducing orders for ASML, and this is negatively affecting ASML’s earnings,” said Jung In Yun, chief executive officer at Fibonacci Asset Management Global Pte. Whether the driver is cost cutting or other strategic reasons is unclear, he said, noting also that stimulus from China may spur a rebound in chip demand.

